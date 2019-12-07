Pistons' Jordan Bone: Scores 24 in win
Bone recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes Friday against College Park.
Bone is dialed in as Grand Rapids' point guard, finishing Friday's game with an impressive 4:1 assist to turnover ratio. The 22-year-old has impressed in the G-League this season and is amongst the top candidates to receive a permanent call up at some point.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...