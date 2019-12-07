Bone recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes Friday against College Park.

Bone is dialed in as Grand Rapids' point guard, finishing Friday's game with an impressive 4:1 assist to turnover ratio. The 22-year-old has impressed in the G-League this season and is amongst the top candidates to receive a permanent call up at some point.