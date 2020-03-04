Pistons' Jordan McRae: Available to play Wednesday
McRae (not injury related) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The Pistons will waste no time getting McRae in uniform and out on the court, as he was signed just earlier in the day. In 33 appearances between Washington and Denver this season, McRae has averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 20.8 minutes.
