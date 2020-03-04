McRae was claimed off waivers by the Pistons on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McRae has found a new home after agreeing to a buyout with the Nuggets over the weekend. He's held his own when given playing time this season, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 20.8 minutes, and given the Pistons' standing in the East, McRae could benefit from some steady run down the stretch.