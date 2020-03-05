McRae contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.

McRae made an immediate impact in his first game with the Pistons, stepping up amid the absences of Bruce Brown (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle). While Brown could be on the verge of returning in the very near future, Kennard is expected to miss at least another week and Rose may be out for at least two weeks. As a result, McRae may be relied upon fairly heavily for at least the next handful of matchups.