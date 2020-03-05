Pistons' Jordan McRae: Scores 15 in Detroit debut
McRae contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.
McRae made an immediate impact in his first game with the Pistons, stepping up amid the absences of Bruce Brown (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle). While Brown could be on the verge of returning in the very near future, Kennard is expected to miss at least another week and Rose may be out for at least two weeks. As a result, McRae may be relied upon fairly heavily for at least the next handful of matchups.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...