Pistons' Jose Calderon: Agrees to join Detroit
Calderon and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $2.4 million contract, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
The soon-to-be-37-year-old's best days are behind him, but he proved to be as serviceable option for the Cavs last season, averaging 4.5 points and 2.1 assists in 16.0 minutes per game across 57 appearances (32 starts). Detroit likely won't rely on Calderon as anything more than a third point guard, though the veteran should be a capable option to run the offense if Reggie Jackson or Ish Smith goes down with an injury. Calderon is a career 41.1 percent shooter from three-point range, and he hit better than 46 percent of his attempts in 2017-18.
