Pistons' Jose Calderon: Agrees to join Pistons
Calderon and the Pistons agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.4 million contract Monday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
The soon-to-be-37-year-old's best days are behind him, but he proved to be as serviceable option for the Cavs last season, averaging 4.5 points and 2.1 assists in 16.0 minutes per game across 57 appearances (32 starts). Detroit likely won't ask much of Calderon, who's primary skill at this point in his career is efficient three-point shooting. Calderon is a career 41.1 percent shooter from deep, and he hit better than 46 percent of his attempts last season (45-of-97 3PT).
