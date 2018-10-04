Pistons' Jose Calderon: Apparently starts Wednesday
Calderon scrapped his way to one point and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason victory over the Thunder.
Calderon started for the resting Reggie Jackson but was barely visible in 18 minutes of playing time. The move was likely a matter of keeping Ish Smith running with the second unit and is no indication that Calderon will play any major minutes for the Pistons. He is not a fantasy option anywhere at this stage.
