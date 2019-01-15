Pistons' Jose Calderon: Bows out of rotation
Calderon (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Pistons' 100-94 loss to the Jazz.
Coach Dwane Casey deployed a six-man bench in the narrow loss, but Calderon failed to see any action for the first time since Nov. 30 with Ish Smith (groin) returning to the second unit following a five-week absence. With Smith now locked in as the clear backup to starting point guard Reggie Jackson, Calderon is unlikely to earn any playing time outside of blowouts. While Smith was sidelined for 19 straight games, Calderon hadn't offered much fantasy intrigue with averages of 3.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per contest during that stretch.
