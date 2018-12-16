Calderon collected five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Celtics.

Calderon has accumulated 26 assists over the last four games, plus he managed a season high steal total in this one. Despite fouling out, the 37-year-old veteran ended up earning as many minutes as starting point guard Reggie Jackson, and Calderon continues to step up in the absence of Ish Smith (groin).