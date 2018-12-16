Calderon collected five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Celtics.

Calderon has accumulated 26 assists over the last four games, plus he managed a season high steal total in this one. Despite fouling out, the 37-year-old veteran ended up earning as many minutes as starting point guard Reggie Jackson, and Calderon continues to step up in the absence of Ish Smith (groin).

More News
Our Latest Stories