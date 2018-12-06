Pistons' Jose Calderon: Scoreless in 13 minutes
Calderon had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Bucks.
Calderon has seen double-digit minutes in nine of his 14 appearances this season. Given that Ish Smith strained his groin and is scheduled to undergo and MRI on Thursday, Calderon has a decent chance to earn another helping of double-digit minutes in Friday's matchup with the 76ers. With that being said, it's also possible that coach Dwane Casey will instead turn to rookie Bruce Brown, whom Casey has praised for his point guard skills and played 26 minutes in this one.
