Pistons' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Calderon will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Thunder, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Reggie Jackson is getting the night off for rest purposes and coach Dwane Casey wants to keep Ish Smith in the same role he's expected to serve once the regular season arrives. As a result, Calderon gets the call with the top unit and should see a solid workload Wednesday. Still, Calderon is a veteran, so his placement in the starting five doesn't guarantee he'll see significant minutes against the Thunder.
