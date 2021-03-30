Jackson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 118-104 win over the Raptors.

After seeing at least 20 minutes in all but one of the Pistons' first nine games coming out of the All-Star break, Jackson found himself out of the rotation entirely while head coach Dwane Casey elected to roll with Frank Jackson (17 minutes) and Hamidou Diallo (27 minutes) as the backup wings behind Wayne Ellington and Saddiq Bey. Jackson's demotion comes after he had converted just 38.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 18.5 percent of his three-point attempts so far in the second half of the season. The 24-year-old has had periods of relevance in 12-team leagues this season thanks to his ability to put up points, but the recent addition of Diallo via trade looks like it could hinder Jackson's outlook for the rest of 2020-21.