Jackson (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Hornets
The 24-year-old missed the last two games of the first half due to an illness, but he's ready to go coming out of the All-Star break. Jackson is averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.9 minutes this season and has mostly come off the bench for Detroit.
