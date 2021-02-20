Jackson totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 109-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

After a decent rookie season with Phoenix, Jackson fell out of favor with the Suns and didn't catch on in Memphis, but he's enjoying a career renaissance in Detroit. The Kansas product is aptly filling in as a sixth man for the Pistons, and his 6-8 frame affords him opportunities to play at almost every position.