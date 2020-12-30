Jackson scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in a 116-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Jackson started hot, scoring 12 points in the first half, but disappeared in the second as Golden State pulled away late scoring just two lay-ups on 2-of-6 shooting. The forward has been a solid contributor on offense outside of a quiet night against Cleveland, averaging 17.3 points per game punctuated by a 27-point performance on Monday. With Blake Griffin in concussion protocol, Jackson will likely continue his scoring output in the coming matchups.