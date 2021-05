Jackson (mouth) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

A dental procedure has kept Jackson out of the last four games, but it looks like he'll have a chance to get back on the floor for at least one of Detroit's final three games. Jackson has been mostly exempt from the Pistons' aggressive resting plan, and he averaged 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists over an 11-game span from April 8 through April 29.