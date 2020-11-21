Jackson is finalizing a deal with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jackson has struggled to find a place in the league since being selected fourth by the Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons in Phoenix before getting dealt to Memphis last year. After a G-League stint, he ended up averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds across 17.3 minutes in 22 games for the Grizzlies. While he will need to make an impression right away for any chance at a spot in the rotation, the 23-year-old will look for a fresh start in Detroit.