Jackson had 11 points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal in Friday's loss to Denver.

Jackson started Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves but played only 24 minutes, so his 33 minutes Friday were a step in the right direction for fantasy managers. Jackson was wildly inefficient from the field, but he salvaged a strong fantasy line by tying his season highs in rebounds and blocks, while setting a new season high in assists.