Jackson registered 17 points (7-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Magic.

Jackson was one of Detroit's biggest offensive threats once again and scored 15 or more points for the third time in his four games, but he struggled badly with his shot and only made seven of his 23 attempts from the field. The shooting woes have not been much of a concern for Jackson, however, as he was shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three-point range in his previous nine games before Sunday's contest. Even if he has an off day from time to time, he should remain one of the Pistons' main scoring threats on a nightly basis.