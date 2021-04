Jackson finished Friday's win over the Thunder with 29 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and two steals.

In a game neither team had much interest in winning, Jackson carried Detroit offensively as the only Pistons player to top 20 points. He's now reached that plateau in three of the last four games, while averaging 5.0 rebounds per contest in that stretch.