Jackson was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against Philadelphia after picking up his second technical foul, Johnny Kane of Fox Sports Detroit reports.

Jackson and Ben Simmons got into it with just over seven minutes remaining in the contest, and it resulted in an ejection for Jackson. He finishes the night with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.