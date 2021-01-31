Jackson totaled 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in Saturday's loss to Golden State.

Jackson was a bright spot in a game in which Detroit was never really competitive, tying for the team lead in rebounds and placing second in scoring. His performance was a sharp contrast to his last two games, during which he scored only seven combined points on 3-for-15 shooting from the field. Jackson has been inconsistent this season, posting per-game averages of 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds on 40.1 percent shooting from the field.