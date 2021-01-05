Jackson (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Jackson has already been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, but coach Dwane Casey noted that Jackson's injury isn't a long-term issue. Expect further clarification closer to tipoff, however, all signs point to Jackson playing Wednesday.
