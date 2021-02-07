Jackson recorded 28 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in a double-overtime loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Jackson did his best work after halftime, collecting 25 of his 28 points in the third quarter and beyond to help Detroit nearly pull off its second upset of the defending champions this season. The 23-year-old tied his career high with five three-pointers in the contest en route to his second effort of 20-plus points in his last four games. Jackson has been coming on strong of late, averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last four contests. His fantasy appeal is buoyed by his ability to block shots -- Jackson is averaging a swat per game this season, and he has collected multiple blocked shots in five of his past nine contests.