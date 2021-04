Jackson produced zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson drew his first start since Jan. 10, but he responded with his first zero-point effort of the season. Jackson has had hot and cold stretches throughout the season, and he's currently cooled down. Across his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 9.4 points on just 36.7 percent shooting from the field and 17.9 percent from deep.