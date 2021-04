Jackson scored 29 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT) and grabbed four rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Spurs.

Jackson has been an up-and-down point producer of late, scoring 20-plus points five times in13 contests in April but also finishing with single-digit scoring three times during the month. Thursday's effort was his second 29-point performance in his past five games, and he has averaged a healthy 20.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 three-pointers over that span.