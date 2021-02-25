Jackson scored 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Jackson registered a 29.2 usage rate and topped 20 points for the second time in his last nine games. As has become the norm, he also collected plenty of rebounds, but otherwise had a relatively empty line. After racking up a flurry of defensive stats during a five game stretch to begin February, Jackson has just two steals and three blocks across his last six games.