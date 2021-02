Jackson posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Jackson had a run of six straight starts between Dec. 28 and Jan. 10, but he has been a bench weapon for the Pistons most of the season. He seems to be trending in the right direction, though -- this was his second game with 20 or more points while also representing his fifth double-digit scoring effort over his last seven contests.