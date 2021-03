Jackson will start Wednesday's game against Portland, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old fell out of the rotation Monday against the Raptors but will make his first start since Jan. 10 with Dennis Smith (back), Wayne Ellington (calf), Rodney McGruder (elbow) and Sekou Doumbouya (illness) unavailable Wednesday. Jackson averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.6 minutes over the previous nine games before sitting Monday as a coach's decision.