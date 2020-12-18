Jackson recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3PT), seven rebounds and two assists in the 97-86 win over Washington on Thursday.

Jackson had his best pre-season performance in the win Thursday. The forward was easily the best player for Detroit, after he posted a well-rounded game. Jackson was able to show a glimpse of what he was to offer, after he left Memphis for Detroit in the offseason. There are plenty of positions open for starting time heading into the season and Jackson will need to continue this type of performance if he wants to see the court.