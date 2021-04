Jackson finished Saturday's loss to Portland with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes.

Jackson was nearly perfect from beyond the arc in the loss, making 5-of-6 tries from deep while the remainder of his team went just 4-for-20. The fourth-year guard is shooting only 31.1 percent from three-point range this season, however, so Saturday's efficient outing isn't likely to be a frequent occurrence moving forward.