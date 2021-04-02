Jackson exploded for 31 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

Jackson was coming off a scoreless outing Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but he bounced back in a big way and mustered a season-high 31 points while also carrying the team offensively due to Jerami Grant's off night. The former first-round pick has scored in double digits on a regular basis this season and had a 15-game stretch between Jan. 30 and Feb. 28 in which he averaged 16.9 points per game, so this 31-point outing is just the latest proof of what he can do when his game is on. He's expected to remain in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks, as he seems to have supplanted Wayne Ellington -- at least for the time being.