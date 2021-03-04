Jackson (illness) will not play Thursday against the Knicks.
An illness will keep Jackson sidelined for a second straight contest. Also, Jerami Grant (quadriceps) is questionable. With both players out Wednesday, Sekou Doumbouya, Svi Mykhailiuk and Rodney McGruder saw extra minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Out with illness Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Heats up against Pelicans•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Double-doubles off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Contributes 15 points from bench•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Probable with finger sprain•