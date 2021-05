Jackson will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a sore tooth.

The Pistons have offered up some questionable injury reports of late, but this one may take the cake as the most bizarre yet. Jackson played 22 minutes in Monday's loss to the Magic, but he finished with just six points on 2-of-10 shooting. Assuming the tooth issue is legitimate -- Jackson hasn't been among the Pistons' usual rest casualties -- consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus Memphis.