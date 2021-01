Jackson (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Bucks.

Jackson turned his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, forcing him out of the game after just 14 minutes of action. He'll miss at least one game to begin Week 3 and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's rematch in Milwaukee. With Blake Griffin (rest) also out, the Pistons will be down two starters Monday night.