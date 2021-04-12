Jackson had 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson continued on his merry way during the loss, taking advantage of the fact the Pistons were without a number of regular rotational pieces. After a mini-breakout earlier in the season, Jackson fell out of the rotation before being handed additional responsibility once again, seemingly due to necessity. As long as he is hot, GMs can simply pick him up and ride this out until he cools off.