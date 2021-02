Jackson is probable for Friday's game at Boston with a right finger sprain.

The 24-year-old apparently picked up the finger sprain during Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, but he's expected to play through the injury. Jackson has scored in double figures in six straight games and is averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes over that stretch.