Jackson had 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes.

The 24-year-old unsurprisingly couldn't replicate his 28-point performance from Saturday, but he's put up double-digit points in five consecutive games. Jackson should continue to see plenty of work off the bench, especially following the departure of Derrick Rose.