Jackson scored 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Suns.

Jackson was coming off 17 and 22 point performances, respectively. While he wasn't able to replicate those efforts, he did manage to reach double-digit scoring for the third consecutive game in the absence of Wayne Ellington (calf) and Derrick Rose (rest). Though he was held back by a poor shooting performance, Jackson has often found ways to produce when given the opportunity this season, notably averaging 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes.