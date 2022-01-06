Jackson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-111 loss to the Hornets.

Jackson has put together his best two-game stretch of the season after missing three consecutive contests due to COVID-19 protocols. Before his stint away from the team, Jackson had fallen out of the rotation, but as long as Frank Jackson (ankle) and Cory Joseph (COVID-19 protocols) remain sidelined, it appears he will get a chance to continue his strong play.