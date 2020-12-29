Jackson had 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during a 128-120 loss at Atlanta on Monday.

Jackson's first start for Detroit saw him record his highest scoring total since playing for Phoenix. Though said performance may suggest future consideration for starts, he will find that difficult to obtain behind forwards Blake Griffin and Jerami Grant. On the plus side, it appears Jackson will be considered a key piece in Detroit's rotation.