Jackson totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in a 109-99 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Jackson was able to score in double figures for the first time since returning from the All-Star break. The forward missed the last two games of the first half due to an illness, but has been the Pistons' second leading scorer since Feb. 1 at 15.8 points per game. Expect Jackson to continue to be a consistent scoring option throughout the second half of the season for Detroit.