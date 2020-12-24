Jackson tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jackson is making early moves for the Sixth Man of the Yeat, as he led the team in points off the bench after achieving that goal once in the preseason. Jackson had stints with Suns and Grizzlies and was also sent down to the G-League last season, but couldn't gain any traction with either team. So far, he seems to have found new life in Detroit, showing why he went fourth in the 2017 draft. He'll lead from the bench for the time being, but a fight with Delon Wright for a starting role could be looming.