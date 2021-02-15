Jackson notched 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Pelicans.

Jackson seems to have found a home in Detroit and is undoubtedly playing his best basketball since entering the league in 2017, as he has now scored more than 10 points in eight straight games -- including three games with at least 20 points in that span. Jackson is averaging 18.1 points per game in seven appearances this month.