Jackson (mouth) is expected to be available for Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was initially listed as questionable, but he should make his return following a four-game absence due to a dental procedure. He's started in 17 of his past 18 appearances, and he's averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during this stretch.