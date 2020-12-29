Jackson is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has fared well so far off the bench for the Pistons, averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes. With Jackson sliding into the starting five along with rookie Saddiq Bey, Delon Wright will be coming off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Scores team-high 19 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Leads in points off bench•
-
Pistons' Josh Jackson: Detroit bound•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Continues solid start to March•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Solid off bench once again•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Delivers 16 points off the bench•