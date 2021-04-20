Jackson scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Jackson showed little hesitation in finding his shot and led the team with 16 attempts from the field. He struggled mightily to get those shots to fall, particularly from three-point range, but still managed to score in double-digits for the third consecutive game. His four assists were atypical, as he had managed three or fewer dimes in eight straight contests prior to Monday's effort.