Jackson managed only two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 96-86 loss to Utah.

Jackson struggled to get anything going in what was his second game back after a two-game absence due to a minor ankle injury. After what was a hot start to the season, Jackson has regressed of late and things are certainly not trending in the right direction. If you are still holding Jackson in standard leagues, it might be worthwhile giving him one more game to see if the ankle injury has been slowing him down.