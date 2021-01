Jackson recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jackson had one of his worst performances of the season Wednesday, scoring efficiently and turning the ball over three times. He's cooled off drastically compared to the start of the season, and over the past five games, he's averaging 9.2 points in 37.5 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes.