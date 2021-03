Jackson tallied 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over the Raptors.

Jackson is on a nice two-game run where he's totaled 31 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals with just three turnovers. He's been a steady contributor for the Pistons since February. Over the past 18 games, Jackson has averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks.